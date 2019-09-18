BOSTON (CBS) — Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas cannot catch a break.
Since being traded by the C’s in the Kyrie Irving blockbuster two summers ago, IT has played in just 44 games for three different teams. He was hoping to reignite the spark he showed in Boston for two-plus seasons with the Wizards this season, but that has hit a bump in the road as well.
Thomas suffered another injury during his workout on Monday, which required surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his left thumb. He’s now sidelined for 6-8 weeks, the Wizards announced Wednesday.
Injuries have just kept piling up for Thomas since he basically destroyed his hip for the Celtics during the 2017 NBA playoffs, and he’s been an afterthought everywhere he’s landed since, whether it was the Cavaliers, Lakers or Nuggets. It doesn’t look like he’ll ever be the same player that absolutely destroyed the Wizards in the second round of the 2017 playoffs, but Washington was hoping he would have some of that magic left in the tank. They now have to wait another two months to see if that’s the case.
If he does need the full eight weeks, Thomas’ return could come in Boston, as the Celtics host the Wizards on Nov. 13.
You must log in to post a comment.