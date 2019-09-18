BOSTON (CBS) — Quarterbacks are dropping like flies in the NFL. And now New England’s is on the team’s injury report.
Tom Brady made an appearance on the Patriots injury report on Wednesday, limited with a calf injury in their first practice of the week. The 42-year-old didn’t show any signs of the injury during the media portion of practice, so chances are he’ll be good to go come Sunday afternoon against the Jets at Gillette Stadium
Brady looked fine in Sunday’s 43-0 drubbing of the Dolphins in Miami, throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing one in/falling forward from a yard out. He was only sacked twice in the game, but was hit a few other times.
Is there any concern that the quarterback is on the injury report in the Patriots locker room?
“Not when your quarterback is Tom Brady,” captain Matthew Slater said.
Brady’s ailment is being described as “minor,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Here’s New England’s full participation report from Wednesday’s practice:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Shilique Calhoun, Not Injury Related
FB James Develin, Neck
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OL Caleb Benenoch, Calf
QB Tom Brady, Calf
OT Marcus Cannon, Shoulder
TE Matt LaCosse, Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Brandon Bolden, Hamstring
