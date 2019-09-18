BOSTON (CBS) — The league has yet to make any decision on the status of Antonio Brown in the midst of his ongoing civil lawsuit, and the lack of news means that Brown will most likely be allowed to suit up for his second Patriots game when they host the Jets on Sunday afternoon.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday that despite the league meeting with Brown’s accuser for 10 hours on Monday, the league has yet to make a decision. And with the league generally ruling on eligibility by Wednesday of game weeks, it appears as though Brown will be eligible for Sunday’s game.
There is no update on the status of #Patriots WR Antonio Brown, I’m told, which means he’s still eligible at this point to play on Sunday. The league often likes to have the status of players clear on Wednesday before the biggest practice day.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019
This news comes a day after Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reported that the league’s investigation is “a long way from being resolved.” One source told Volin that “it might be several weeks until the NFL has any updates.”
Brown, who agreed to sign with the Patriots on Sept. 7, was accused by a former trainer of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit filed Sept. 10. Through his attorney, Brown denied the allegations. Brown has yet to make any public comments on the matter.
In his debut with the Patriots last week, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown on eight targets.
