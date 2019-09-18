BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are currently 20-plus-point favorites against the New York Jets this weekend. That may change when Wednesday’s injury report is released.
That’s because the Patriots were without fullback James Develin at Wednesday’s practice. Sure, New England has a bevvy of other offensive weapons, but Develin’s role cannot be understated. He’s an occasionally big part of the run game, and often gives Tom Brady an additional blocker.
Without their fullback, the Patriots may not beat the Jets by three touchdowns on Sunday.
According to reports from Foxboro, Develin’s injury is not considered serious. We’ll get a better idea of what is ailing the fullback when the team releases their injury report Wednesday afternoon.
Develin wasn’t the only absence at New England’s first practice of Week 3, either, with defensive end Shilique Calhoun also not spotted during the session. But other than those two, everyone else was on the practice field, gearing up for their Sunday matchup with the Jets.
