Rochie's Fantasy Four-Pack Week 3: Play Anyone Going Against DolphinsWBZ-TV's Dan Roche delivers his weekly fantasy football advice, and there's a common trend this week: Play anyone who is going against the Dolphins.

All Signs Pointing To Antonio Brown Being Eligible To Play For Patriots Vs. JetsThe league has yet to make any decision on the status of Antonio Brown in the midst of his ongoing civil lawsuit, and the lack of news means that Brown will most likely be allowed to suit up for his second Patriots game when they host the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Zdeno Chara, Tom Brady Pose For Photo At TB12 Grand OpeningStanding at 6-foot-9, Zdeno Chara is usually the one who casts a shadow. But with the 42-year-old sharing a sports town with fellow 42-year-old Tom Brady, Chara's work, dedication, diet and workout routine can sometimes get overshadowed in Boston.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: In Need Of A QB? Andy Dalton Could Be Your AnswerThe Bengals quarterback has put up impressive numbers in his first two games under Zac Taylor and could help replace your injured QB.

WATCH: Antonio Brown Celebrates His First Patriots Touchdown With Tom BradyBefore we move on to Week 3 of the NFL season, the Patriots are giving us a look at the sights and sounds of their blowout win over the Miami Dolphins.