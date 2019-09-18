Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III has made his decision – he will run against Ed Markey in the upcoming Senate primary race.
Kennedy will announce his plans during a Saturday event in East Boston, a source close to Kennedy told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.
Kennedy said in recent weeks he was weighing his options but had not yet made a final decision.
Keller sat down with Kennedy earlier this month, and the congressman said he was “working through” his plans.
“It’s a big decision, for me, for my family, but there’s also the question of how you’re gonna be received across the state,” Kennedy said.
