BOSTON (CBS)- If you tend to be an introvert, a new study from the University of California, Riverside suggests that if you force yourself to be an extrovert, you’ll be happier.
They looked at 123 college students and found when they were encouraged to be as extroverted as they could, that is more talkative, assertive, and spontaneous, they reported greater well-being compared to when they were told to be more introverted or more deliberate, quiet or reserved.
The researchers suggest that even if your nature is to stay more to yourself that you may benefit from pushing yourself outside your comfort zone to be more engaging and that it’s possible to do so.
In other words, fake it ’til you make it.
