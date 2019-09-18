



BOSTON (CBS) — No matter how much you pore through all the stats from the previous week, we could all use a little help with our fantasy football roster. So each week, WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche will deliver you a 4-pack of fantasy football advice.

Here are his picks for Week 3, with one common thread: Play anyone who is going against the lowly Miami Dolphins.

Must Start: Dak Prescott vs. Miami

This is a no-brainer when you combine the two forces involved here. Prescott has Mahomes-type numbers to start the season through two games (vs. NYG, at Washington) as he’s completed 51 of 62 passes for 674 yards, with seven touchdowns and one interception. He’s also run the ball nine times for an additional 81 yards.

Now he’s going against a Dolphins defense that gave up 102 points in two games and just traded away their best defensive back. Enough said.

Stay Away: So, So Many Players

There are a bunch of teams with issues at quarterback. Stay away from those running backs, wideouts and tight ends.

Pittsburgh lost Ben Roethlisberger, New Orleans lost Drew Brees, the Jets are without Sam Darnold AND Trevor Siemian, and Carolina doesn’t have Cam Newton. Yes, some players on those teams could have big days this week, but they’re not worth the risk.

Worth The Risk: Deebo Samuel vs. Pittsburgh

I’ve loved Samuel from Day 1 and I think he’s going to have a big year. Get him now at a good price. The former Clemson star struggled in Week 1 (three catches, 17 yards, fumble lost), but was solid in Week 2 (5-87-TD, plus two rushes for seven yds). Look for him to get more and more touches from Jimmy G. and this week against a struggling Pittsburgh defense is a good place to start.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Miami

I hate to keep piling on the Dolphins, but how can you not? Miami is facing another good quarterback in Dak Prescott after having to take on Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady. Elliot returned to his normal workload last week at Washington with 23 rushes for 111 yards and a touchdown. I’d expect those type of numbers again this week against a Miami D that’s giving up nearly 200 yards per game on the ground (195.5) through two weeks.