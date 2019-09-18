BOSTON (CBS) – A Beverly company claims to have developed a new, faster way to detect Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The increase in EEE this year has prompted LexaGene to find a way to test more quickly for mosquito-borne illnesses.
LexaGene Founder and CEO Jack Regan believes the number of mosquitoes testing positive for EEE is greatly underestimated. He says mosquito testing takes several days but the genetic material in the dead insect diminishes rapidly.
Regan claims that the new machine gets results quicker, allowing towns to be more aggressive in eliminating any potential threat.
“The instrument right now is designed to return an answer in about one hour’s time,” Regan said. “This will allow communities to very rapidly determine if there is a big risk for actually acquiring a EEE infection in such cases they can actually start abatement programs and really drop down the level of mosquitoes in their communities.”
Regan also says getting away from centralized testing shortens the turnaround time for results and gives communities more accurate information in fighting mosquito-borne illnesses.
