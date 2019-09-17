Why Is There Always An Eli Manning Hall Of Fame Debate?The debate is raging over whether or not Eli Manning is a Hall of Famer. This is a most foolish debate. Of course Eli Manning is a Hall of Famer.

Baseball Report: MLB Wild Card Could Go Down To WireThe Wild Card race in both the American League and National League remain very close going into the last couple weeks of the season.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: In Need Of A QB? Andy Dalton Could Be Your AnswerThe Bengals quarterback has put up impressive numbers in his first two games under Zac Taylor and could help replace your injured QB.

Hurley: Half Of The AFC East Is Just Completely PutridThe Jets are terrible. The Dolphins are historically terrible. Thank goodness for the ... Buffalo Bills?

Another Yaz Ready To Take Over Fenway ParkFor over 20 years, the name Yastrzemski echoed through Fenway Park. The famous name will once again be announced over the loudspeaker at the famed ballyard over the next three days, but for a whole new generation of Yaz.