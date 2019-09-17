WORCESTER (CBS) — A Worcester man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl on her way home from school is due in court Tuesday.
Worcester police said they were called to West Boylston Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a man trying to force a girl into his car. When they arrived, they said they saw 37-year-old Jose Palau waiting outside of the business police were called to.
When officers approached, police said, Palau became confrontational and aggressive and made several inappropriate gestures and lewd comments. A girl then stepped out of the business to call police over, they said, and Palau said “that’s my girl!”
Police spoke with the victim inside the business, and their initial investigation indicated that Palau saw the girl get off a school bus near King Philip Road on her way home. He followed her and called to her, causing her to walk faster.
Palau then tried to grab her and told her to get into his car, police said. He repeatedly told her her mother had told him to come pick her up. The girl then ran into the business and waited for officers to arrive. The victim told police she had never seen Palau before.
Palau is charged with attempted kidnapping, accosting someone of the opposite sex, assault and a lewd and lascivious act. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Worcester District Court.
