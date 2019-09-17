Comments
MATTAPAN (CBS) — A woman was assaulted while walking a bike path in Mattapan Tuesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police said she was attacked around 2 p.m. near Ryan Playground. She was taken to a Boston hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. Her identity has not been released.
The suspect, who police are still searching for, was described by state police as a young black man of average height wearing a navy jogging suit.
Police ask that anyone with information about the assault call 911. No further information has been released.
You must log in to post a comment.