BOSTON (CBS) – A United Airlines flight from Washington, DC to Ireland was diverted to Boston overnight.
A United spokesperson told WBZ-TV’s Michelle Fisher there was an usual odor in the jet’s cabin after takeoff. The flight landed safely at Logan Airport and was inspected. The airline classified the incident as a “maintenance issue.”
No one was hurt. The cause of the odor is still not known. Passengers were scheduled to re-board the same jet and to continue on to Dublin at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
