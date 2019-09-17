Filed Under:Boston News, Weston News

WESTON (CBS) — A sedan was crushed by a tractor-trailer while on the ramp from the Mass Pike to I-95 in Weston Tuesday.

According to Mass. State Police, one person was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center and another taken to a nearby hospital by an ambulance.

The tractor-trailer could be seen hanging over the side of the ramp, above grass just off to the side of the Mass Pike.

A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike ramp to I-95 midday Tuesday (WBZ-TV)

One lane of traffic was getting by the crash scene around 1:15 p.m.

No other information is available at the moment.

A sedan was crushed by a tractor-trailer on the ramp from the Mass Pike to I-95 Tuesday (WBZ-TV)

