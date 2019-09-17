Comments
WESTON (CBS) — A sedan was crushed by a tractor-trailer while on the ramp from the Mass Pike to I-95 in Weston Tuesday.
According to Mass. State Police, one person was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center and another taken to a nearby hospital by an ambulance.
The tractor-trailer could be seen hanging over the side of the ramp, above grass just off to the side of the Mass Pike.
One lane of traffic was getting by the crash scene around 1:15 p.m.
No other information is available at the moment.
