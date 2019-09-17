BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a new year and a new look for the home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics.

The TD Garden revealed its new look via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, showing off an entirely new set of seats in all sections of the building.

Gone are the days of black and yellow seating, replaced by an all-black look.

See for yourself:

New look, who dis? 🤩 Nearly three months later, #TDGarden’s first round of upgrades are nearly complete, including all-new seats, HDX enhancements and Rafters, #BostonGardenSociety’s newest level of entertainment! #ExperienceLegendary Learn more: https://t.co/LferEBcIyn pic.twitter.com/D6BGp6oqsy — TD Garden (@tdgarden) September 17, 2019

Here are the new seats at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/8zegREOIX9 — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) September 17, 2019

Delaware North — the company owned and operated by the Jacobs family, which also owns and runs the Bruins — have invested $100 million into the renovations of the Garden, which opened in 1995. While the new seats are the most visible change, the group also announced:

–Expanded parking in the garage underneath the arena

–Completion of the new, revamped TD Garden entrance on Causeway Street

–Garden HDX videoboard upgrade

–New premium clubs

–50,000 square feet of expansion

The Bruins will host the Flyers in a preseason game on Sept. 23, while the Celtics’ preseason home schedule begins on Oct. 6.