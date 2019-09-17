FOXBORO (CBS) — Taylor Swift announced she is coming to Foxboro in 2020. The Lover Fest East will take over Gillette Stadium on July 31 and August 1 next year.
The only other US venue currently included in the tour is Los Angeles. Before that, Swift will play seven European countries and Brazil.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 17, but Ticketmaster verified fans will have access on Oct. 14. Capital One cardholders will also be given priority access on Oct. 15 and 16.
The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West! https://t.co/xw6YMN38WE pic.twitter.com/IhVPQ8DMUG
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2019
The artist is known for going out of her way to create special experiences for fans. Last month, a Hanover girl and her mother were invited to Swift’s house in Nashville for a private listening party.
Swift last performed at Gillette in July 2018 for her Reputation tour.
