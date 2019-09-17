BOSTON (CBS) – A Quincy man was sentenced to 5-6 years in state prison after he fired shots inside South Shore Plaza and caused the mall to be placed on lockdown and evacuated.
Michael Spence, 26, pleaded guilty to an indictment for armed assault to murder. Spence was also sentenced to three years probation for carrying a loaded firearm without a license, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, second offense carrying a firearm without a license, and affray.
Prosecutors say Spence caused a panic among shoppers and employees inside Macy’s in Braintree on Feb. 3, 2017. At the time, police said the incident started with a fight between Spence and another person, and the incident appeared to be gang related.
No one was hurt.
Responding officers found people running, hiding in stairwells, and looking for friends and family who they were separated from.
Spence was led out of the courtroom on Tuesday to begin his sentence.
