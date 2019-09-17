BOSTON (CBS) — Early Tuesday, the news on Isaiah Wynn was not too bad. By late Tuesday afternoon, it got considerably worse.
The Patriots placed Wynn on injured reserve on Tuesday, meaning he’ll be forced to miss at least eight games. He will be eligible to be activated from IR in Week 11.
On Sunday, Wynn was making just his second career start after getting drafted with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 draft. He missed his entire rookie season due to a torn Achilles, and he’s now set to miss at least half of his second season.
On Sunday, newly acquired Marshall Newhouse filled in at left tackle, while the likewise-recently acquired Korey Cunningham filled Marcus Cannon’s normal spot at right tackle. On Tuesday, the Patriots added another lineman to the mix when they signed Caleb Benenoch.
The Patriots (2-0) host the Jets on Sunday before heading to Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 4.
With rookie receiver N’Keal Harry expected to be activated from IR at midseason, the Patriots will be left with one slot left to activate one more player from IR. The plan at this moment in time would figure to involve the activation of Wynn, but that could obviously change over the course of the next eight weeks.
