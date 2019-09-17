



BOSTON (CBS) — The news on Isaiah Wynn’s injured toe isn’t so bad for the New England Patriots, though they may be without their starting left tackle for a few weeks.

Wynn is considered week-to-week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, following an MRI on his toe Monday. Wynn suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The injury is not considered season-ending, which is great news for Wynn, who missed his entire rookie season last year after suffering an Achilles injury in the preseason. Wynn took over as New England’s starting left tackle this year in place of Trent Brown, who signed with the Oakland Raiders during the offseason.

While the offense is firing on all cylinders to start the season, the offensive line is a bit of a concern for the Patriots. Newcomer Marshall Newhouse took over for Wynn after he went down on Sunday, moving over from right tackle, and did a good job for someone the team had just signed a few days prior. Right tackle Marcus Cannon missed Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, with fellow newcomer Korey Cunningham taking his place. Cannon traveled to Miami and warmed up before the game, so it doesn’t appear as though his injury is a big concern.

But with all these question marks on the O-line, the Patriots are adding another interior lineman to the mix, reportedly signing Caleb Benenoch on Tuesday. There were nine teams interested in the 25-year-old Benenoch, according to Rapoport, but he chose the Patriots. Benenoch was a fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 and has played in 35 games, including 22 starts. He started all 16 games at right guard for the Bucs last season, but was cut by the team last week.

The 2-0 Patriots host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.