Comments
ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Two people were killed in separate crashes on Interstate 95 in Attleboro late Monday night.
State Troopers were first called to 95 south near exit 1 around 9:45 p.m. after a man was found dead in the road. Police said he was a pedestrian who was the victim of a hit-and-run. The driver and vehicle involved have not been found yet.
At about the same time, a car on the northbound side went off the road near exit 5 and rolled over into the woods. A person in the car was killed, police said.
“At this point it is not known if there is any connection between the incidents,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
No other information is available at this stage of the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.