  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attleboro News, Interstate 95


ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Two people were killed in separate crashes on Interstate 95 in Attleboro late Monday night.

State Troopers were first called to 95 south near exit 1 around 9:45 p.m. after a man was found dead in the road. Police said he was a pedestrian who was the victim of a hit-and-run. The driver and vehicle involved have not been found yet.

At about the same time, a car on the northbound side went off the road near exit 5 and rolled over into the woods. A person in the car was killed, police said.

State Police said a person was killed in this crash on I-95 in Attleboro Monday. (Image credit: WPRI-TV)

“At this point it is not known if there is any connection between the incidents,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

No other information is available at this stage of the investigation.

Comments