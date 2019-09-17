BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have locked up another young blue liner, signing defenseman Brandon Carlo to a two-year contract.
Carlo, who was a restricted free agent this summer, will carry an annual cap hit of $2.85 million, the team announced early Tuesday morning.
The 22-year-old has been a key member of Boston’s defense since his rookie season in 2016-17, ranking fourth on the team in plus/minus at plus-41 and time on ice per game at 20:20 in that span. The Colorado native was drafted by Boston with the 37th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
Carlo skated in 72 games for Boston last season, scoring a pair of goals while dishing out 10 assists. He finished tied for second on the team with a plus-22 rating. He appeared in all 24 playoff games, netting two more goals and handing out a pair of assists. Carlo was a plus-10 during Boston’s run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Carlo is the second restricted free agent defenseman that Don Sweeney has signed in the last few days. The Bruins signed blue liner Charlie McAvoy to a three-year deal on Sunday.
You must log in to post a comment.