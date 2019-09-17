NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he’s had a setback in his battle with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy again.
Trebek told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that after a short period of optimism when he stopped chemotherapy, his “numbers shot up” and doctors ordered him back on the treatment.
The 79-year-old game show host announced in March that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. But he hasn’t missed a day on the show, which tapes its episodes in advance.
Trebek said his goals for the summer were to get his strength and hair back, and his progress on both fronts was “dismal.”
An update from @jeopardy host Alex Trebek. He’s a fighter – and hopefully this is just a quick setback! God Bless him and keep him in your thoughts and prayers. @wbz #WBZ
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 17, 2019
In a video released by the show later in the morning, Trebek said he’s learned that cancer treatment “is not a straightforward affair.”
“Please keep me in your good thoughts and prayers,” Trebek said. “It really means a lot.”
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.