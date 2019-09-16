READING (CBS) – Police officers have gone door-to-door in a Reading neighborhood, warning residents to keep their children and pets inside after a coyote attacked a woman walking her friend’s dog Monday afternoon.
It happened near the corner of Avalon Road and Whitehall Lane. Police say the woman, who was visiting a friend, appeared to have stumbled across an old coyote den, unknowingly, prompting the coyote to become defensive and go after the dog.
In the scuffle with the coyote, the woman did get scratched up on her arms, but the injuries were minor.
Neighbors say they’ve seen several coyotes roaming the streets, even in their backyards, but rarely ever during the day which is what makes this attack so frightening.
Neighbors are taking the advice from police, bringing all their pets inside.
The victim is visiting from the UK. She was planning to fly back home Monday night, but had to get a round of rabies shots. The dog involved in the attack was not hurt.
You must log in to post a comment.