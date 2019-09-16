BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CBS) – Looking to recycle a car seat that your kid has outgrown? Walmart’s car seat trade-in event is now underway.
From Sept. 16 to the 30th, Walmart is offering up a $30 gift card for a used car seat. Walmart is working with recycling business Terracycle for this event to make sure the car seats do not end up in landfills.
“We wanted to use our size and scale to create an event that offered unprecedented access to trade in an outgrown car seat for a gift card – perfect for using on your baby’s next car seat,” Walmart Baby VP Melody Richards said in a statement.
Nearly 4,000 Walmart stores are participating in the trade-in. You can see a list of stores near you that will take car seats here.
Booster seats are not eligible for trade-in. There is a limit of two gift cards per household.
This is Walmart’s first car seat trade-in event; rival retailer Target has made similar offers for used car seats in the past.
