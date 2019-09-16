SUDBURY (CBS) – A 5-year-old Sudbury girl who contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) this summer is showing more positive signs. The family of Sophia Garabedian said that she “continues to make slow and steady gains” at Boston Children’s Hospital.
More than $171,000 from over 3,300 donors has been raised on a GoFundMe page for Garabedian’s recovery. An update to the page on Sunday said she’s starting to get her appetite back and is able to whisper a few words.
“She is meeting every day with neurologists and physical therapists and trying very hard,” the post reads. “We are all so proud of her!”
Garabedian was rushed to the hospital on September 3 after experiencing flu-like symptoms, headaches, and suffering a possible seizure. Family members say she had a high fever, brain swelling, and was unresponsive.
Three days later, Garabedian was diagnosed with EEE. Eight people in the state have been diagnosed this summer.
The family has health insurance but expects the medical bills to be “massive.”
Donate to the GoFundMe page here.
