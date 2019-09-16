Comments
WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A break-in suspect hit two police cruisers during a chase through several towns early Monday morning
The chase ended in Weymouth when officers deployed stop strips.
Police said they were investigating a break-in at Lowe’s in Pembroke when 32-year-old Roderick Wendell of Pembroke took off in a Volkswagen bug. Police said Wendell tried to hit officers in the Lowe’s parking lot.
The chase lasted through parts of Pembroke, Hanover, Norwell, and Weymouth. Wendell is now facing charges in all four towns.
Massachusetts State Police said the Volkswagen hit a Pembroke cruiser and made “minimal contact” with a State Police cruiser.
The officer who was in the Pembroke police cruiser that was hit is expected to be OK.
