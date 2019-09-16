  • WBZ TVOn Air

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A break-in suspect hit two police cruisers during a chase through several towns early Monday morning

The chase ended in Weymouth when officers deployed stop strips.

Police said they were investigating a break-in at Lowe’s in Pembroke when 32-year-old Roderick Wendell of Pembroke took off in a Volkswagen bug. Police said Wendell tried to hit officers in the Lowe’s parking lot.

A car involved in a police chase that ended in Weymouth. (WBZ-TV)

The chase lasted through parts of Pembroke, Hanover, Norwell, and Weymouth. Wendell is now facing charges in all four towns.

Massachusetts State Police said the Volkswagen hit a Pembroke cruiser and made “minimal contact” with a State Police cruiser.

The officer who was in the Pembroke police cruiser that was hit is expected to be OK.

