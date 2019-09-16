Antonio Brown Shares Special Moment With Father After Patriots DebutAntonio Brown made his Patriots debut on Sunday, and celebrated by spending some time with his family after New England's 43-0 romp over Miami.

Adam Vinatieri Reportedly Considering Retirement After Another Rough GameAfter missing five kicks in the first two weeks of the season, it may be the end of an era for Adam Vinatieri.

Ups & Downs: Patriots Defense Continues To Dominate; Antonio Brown Scores In DebutThe Patriots don't usually have much fun when they take their trip down to Miami. But both sides of the ball enjoyed their Sunday in South Beach.

Vazquez Homers Twice, Red Sox Beat Phillies 6-3Christian Vázquez homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and drove in a career-high five runs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

