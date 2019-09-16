



BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown made his Patriots debut on Sunday, and celebrated by spending some time with his family after New England’s 43-0 romp over Miami.

Brown, a south Florida native, celebrated with family and friends after hauling in four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in his New England debut. He shared the moments on Instagram, including a picture of him and his father, Eddie Brown. The elder Brown was a star in the Arena Football League, and Brown is wearing his number — No. 17 — now that he’s with the Patriots.

“Love u pops,” the post read.

As expected, the comments the post received were a bit mixed, given Brown’s current legal situation. But it also caught the attention of quarterback Tom Brady, who replied with a pair of emojis: “❤️🙏🏼.”

Brown was heavily involved in New England’s game plan on Sunday, especially in the first half. He caught all four of his receptions before halftime, including a 20-yard touchdown connection with Brady. In all, Brady went Brown’s way eight times during the receivers 25 snaps on the field. Not too shabby for a player who just signed with New England last weekend.

Now the focus shifts to Brown’s sexual assault case. In a civil lawsuit filed last week, Brown’s former trainer has accused him of sexually assaulting her on three different occasions in 2017 and 2018. Brown has denied the accusations, and his accuser will meet with the NFL on Monday.