Adam Vinatieri Is Not RetiringAfter much speculation that Adam Vinatieri was ready to hang up his cleats, the 46-year-old will keep on kicking for the Indianapolis Colts.

Antonio Brown Accused Of Inappropriate Sexual Advance, Potentially Facing Fine For Dodging MediaAntonio Brown seemingly cannot go a single day without generating headlines for less than desirable reasons. Monday was no different.

Drew Brees Missing Six Weeks With Thumb Injury Will Have Impact On Tom Brady, All-Time Passing RecordsA side effect of the Brees injury though has little to do with the Saints or this season. It involves the active race taking place atop the all-time passing leaderboards between Brees and Tom Brady.

New 'Fenway Bowl' Game To Match Teams From ACC, AACAdd another bowl game to the mix, this one at Fenway Park.

Don't Get Sucked Into Undefeated Season Talk And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsThe Patriots aren't going 16-0. Stop it. But they are very, very good. And the Dolphins are very, very bad. Let's explore.