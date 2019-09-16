BOSTON (CBS) — After much speculation that Adam Vinatieri was ready to hang up his cleats, the 46-year-old will keep on kicking for the Indianapolis Colts.
Vinatieri missed two extra points in Sunday’s Colts win, one week after he missed two field goals and an extra point to start his 24th NFL season. So you can kind of understand why he was leaning toward retirement Sunday afternoon.
But he must have had a change of heart after sleeping on the decision, because Vinatieri will be kicking field goals for the Colts for the foreseeable future, according to head coach Frank Reich.
“Adam is our kicker,” Reich told reporters on a conference call Monday. “We have zero concern. He’s not only our kicker, he’s a key leader on our team.”
Vinatieri has been with the Colts for 14 seasons now, after spending his first decade in the NFL with the New England Patriots. The four-time Super Bowl champ remains the NFL’s all-time leader in points.
