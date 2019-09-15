Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A “crate full of kittens” from Quincy Animal Shelter was featured this week on Pet Parade.
Huey, Dewey and Louie are six-week-old kittens who will be in foster care until they are eight weeks old. Then they’ll be up for adoption.
The trio is part of about 40 kittens who are up for adoption at the shelter.
Quincy Animal Shelter is holding a fundraising event called the “Save Them All Ball” on October 26 at The Tirrell Room in Quincy. Tickets are $75 apiece.
For more information, visit the Quincy Animal Shelter website.
