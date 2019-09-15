  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – A “crate full of kittens” from Quincy Animal Shelter was featured this week on Pet Parade.

Huey, Dewey and Louie are six-week-old kittens who will be in foster care until they are eight weeks old. Then they’ll be up for adoption.

A cat up for adoption through Quincy Animal Shelter. (WBZ-TV)

The trio is part of about 40 kittens who are up for adoption at the shelter.

Quincy Animal Shelter is holding a fundraising event called the “Save Them All Ball” on October 26 at The Tirrell Room in Quincy. Tickets are $75 apiece.

For more information, visit the Quincy Animal Shelter website.

