BOSTON (CBS) – For the latest status of Democratic presidential hopefuls, WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller turned to someone who has spent recent months trekking around New Hampshire at countless campaign events.
James Pindell is a political writer for the Boston Globe. He has been traveling to campaign events ahead of the February New Hampshire presidential primary.
Keller @ Large: Part 2
Pindell describes Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “on the rise” in the Granite State. The Globe writer said that Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Warren are the top three candidates, with others on a tier below.
“As other people fall off of that second tier, that (support) is going to Warren, who is really rising,” Pindell said.
Pindell touched on Massachusetts politics as well, saying it appears Joe Kennedy III will take his time deciding if he will run against Ed Markey for a Senate seat.
“I don’t know how a Kennedy walks away and admits defeat or something like that,” said Pindell, speculating that Kennedy will indeed run.
