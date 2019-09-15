BOSTON (CBS) — A former White House Chief of Staff was among those on hand at a special ceremony in South Boston to honor the lives of those lost in the Vietnam War. The community lost 25 men during the war and has vowed to never forget those who paid the ultimate price.

Since 1981, the Vietnam War Memorial in Medal of Honor Park in South Boston has stood as hallowed ground. On Sunday morning, a special mass was held at St. Brigid Church.

Before the wreath-laying and reading of the names, retired Marine Corps. General John F. Kelly, who is from Boston, delivered the keynote speech.

“They are the reason why we can stand here today, on a beautiful day, and why we have this great democracy that we have. It’s people like that,” Kelly said.

The memorial has been renovated. Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also took part in the re-dedication ceremony.

“They will never forget how important it is to honor and respect and show gratitude and grace and kindness to the men and women who wear that uniform,” said Baker.

Walsh said, “Each and every one of them paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Its tremendous lost to this community.”

It was a time not only from remembrance but for gratitude.

Veteran Billy Meyer said, “Just remember its a great country and there is freedom and this is the price of freedom.”