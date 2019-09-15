Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Bruins have reached a 3-year contract with defenseman Charlie McAvoy.
The restricted free agent signed a contract worth $4.9 million annually. The Bruins confirmed the signing on Sunday.
🖊 @CMcAvoy44 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/fyi4nOsUG2
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 15, 2019
At 21 years old, McAvoy is coming off a season where he scored seven goals and notched 21 assists in 54 games as the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final.
McAvoy was drafted 14th overall in 2016.
