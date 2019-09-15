Charlie McAvoy, Bruins Agree To 3-Year DealThe Bruins have reached a 3-year contract with defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Antonio Brown Expected To Play Week 2; Accuser Scheduled To Meet With NFL MondayAntonio Brown is expected to make his New England Patriots debut on Sunday after a week on the practice field in Foxboro. But his eligibility to play going forward remains up in the air.

Benintendi's Sac Fly Lifts Red Sox Past Phillies 2-1Andrew Benintendi's sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

'I Want To Find Out Who Did This': David Ortiz Discusses Shooting, Recovery In Globe InterviewIn an interview with The Boston Globe, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz discussed the shooting that left him seriously wounded and how he started losing hope during his recovery.

Former Patriots Running Back Larry Garron DiesLarry Garron was a part of the original Boston Patriots from 1960 to 1968.