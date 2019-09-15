BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown will make his New England Patriots debut Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.
Brown, who just signed with the Patriots last weekend, is active against Miami. The team will play him amid accusations of sexual assault, with Brown’s accuser reportedly set to meet with the NFL on Monday.
The receiver spent a few moments with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, on the field at Hard Rock Stadium before he began to stretch out — barefoot.
Antonio Brown meets up with his agent Drew Rosenhaus, and then begins to loosen up. pic.twitter.com/whbF7JiAzj
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 15, 2019
Patriots running back James White is also active on Sunday. There was some speculation that he may miss the game, with his wife expecting their first child, but White made the trip and will play. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is also active for the first time this season after missing last Sunday’s opener due to the birth of his child.
However, right tackle Marcus Cannon will not be suiting up after testing his injured shoulder on the field in Miami. He is among the seven players on New England’s list of inactives this week, which includes wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, running back Damien Harris, defensive end Deatrich Wise, guard Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Joejuan Williams and running back Brandon Bolden.
Offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse, who just signed with the team earlier this week, could be New England’s starting right guard in place of Cannon on Sunday.
The Patriots head into Sunday’s game against the Dolphins at 19-point favorites.
