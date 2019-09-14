



BOSTON (CBS) – In an interview with The Boston Globe, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz discussed the shooting that left him seriously wounded and how he started losing hope during his recovery.

Ortiz said he felt a “burning sensation” when he was ambushed by a gunman at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo June 9.

“People need to understand, this isn’t a movie where you get shot in the street and you’re back two minutes later,” Ortiz told Bob Hohler in his first public comments to an English language publication. “No, I got shot and almost died. I only have one life to live. I can’t just go to the pharmacy and buy another one.”

The 43-year-old was rushed into surgery in the Dominican Republic where doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines before he was flown to Boston.

He said the recovery was slow and he “started losing hope” when he developed a dangerous bacterial infection. He was moved out of intensive care June 22, but remained at Massachusetts General Hospital until he was released July 26.

Ortiz said the motive of the shooting remains a mystery. He has hired former Boston Police Commissioner and current WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis to investigate.

“I want to find out who did this,” Ortiz told the Globe. “I’m not going to sit around and chill if there’s somebody out there who wants to kill me.”

Ortiz plans to resume his role as analyst for Fox Sports during the MLB playoffs in October and expects to be fully recovered by Thanksgiving.

He made his first public appearance Monday when he threw out the first pitch before the Red Sox played the Yankees at Fenway Park.