Edelman, Gordon Gush About Antonio Brown's Talent: 'Dude Is An Absolute Stud'Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon are pretty pumped to be adding a talent like Antonio Brown to the New England offense.

Patriots Week 2 Injury Report: Marcus Cannon Listed As Questionable Vs. DolphinsThe New England Patriots had perfect attendance at practice for the third straight day on Friday, and only three players are listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 2: Start Ben Roethlisberger Vs. Seattle?CBSSports.com fantasy football experts Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard explain why Big Ben might be in for a big week against the Seahawks.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 2 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about New England's Week 2 clash with the Miami Dolphins!

Will Antonio Brown Play On Sunday? Bill Belichick Will Do What's Best For PatriotsWill Antonio Brown suit up for the Patriots on Sunday? That is now up to Bill Belichick, who wouldn't divulge his game plan against the Miami Dolphins on Friday.