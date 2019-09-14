Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A woman and child needed to be rescued by firefighters after a Beacon Street building filled with smoke and they were unable to get out on their own.
According to the Boston Fire Department, the call came in around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, smoke was coming out of the first floor.
The rescue took place on the third floor. The woman received oxygen at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. The child’s condition is unknown.
One firefighter also suffered minor injuries but is expected to be OK.
About $100,000 was done in damages, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
