SEEKONK (CBS) – The driver charged in a hit-and-run crash in Seekonk that killed a mother in front of her child will be arraigned Friday afternoon.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said 27-year-old Jeremy Schmidt of East Providence was arrested around 4:30 a.m. by Rhode Island State Police.
They said Schmidt was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Route 152 around 6:45 p.m. Thursday when he hit a woman who was walking with her 11-year-old son.
Schmidt didn’t stop and drove off into nearby Rhode Island, according to police.
The woman, 37-year-old Antonieta Vargas of Seekonk, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she died.
Schmidt waived rendition in court in Providence Friday morning as a fugitive from justice. He is now expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on several charges, including leaving the scene-death resulting and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
