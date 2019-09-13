WATCH LIVE:Lawrence Square Dedication In Honor Of Leonel Rondon
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antonieta Vargas, Jeremy Schmidt, Seekonk News


SEEKONK (CBS) – The driver charged in a hit-and-run crash in Seekonk that killed a mother in front of her child will be arraigned Friday afternoon.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said 27-year-old Jeremy Schmidt of East Providence was arrested around 4:30 a.m. by Rhode Island State Police.

They said Schmidt was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Route 152 around 6:45 p.m. Thursday when he hit a woman who was walking with her 11-year-old son.

Schmidt didn’t stop and drove off into nearby Rhode Island, according to police.

The woman, 37-year-old Antonieta Vargas of Seekonk, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she died.

Seekonk Police shut down part of Route 152 after Antonieta Vargas was hit by an SUV. (WBZ-TV)

Schmidt waived rendition in court in Providence Friday morning as a fugitive from justice. He is now expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on several charges, including leaving the scene-death resulting and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Comments