Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) — Police have identified the burned body that was found in Worcester and made an arrest in connection with the case.
Rafael Guzman was arrested for accessory after the fact and has already been arraigned, according to Worcester police.
The body of Benjamin Pacheco was found in the woods off Granite Street on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters initially responded to the scene for a report of a fire and police were called when the body was discovered. Investigators in hazardous materials suits were seen going in and out of the woods throughout the day.
No other information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.