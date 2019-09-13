BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance at practice for the third straight day on Friday, and only three players are listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
Running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) and tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) were all limited again on Friday, but are all listed as questionable, giving them a chance to play down in Miami. Cannon’s health was a big question after he suffered a shoulder injury in New England’s Week 1 win over the Steelers, but it looks like he’s in line to protect Tom Brady on Sunday.
Also in line to play on Sunday is receiver Antonio Brown, who was once again on the field sporting his new No. 17 jersey on Friday. The NFL will not be placing the star receiver on the commissioner’s exempt list, according to multiple reports, so it’s now up to Bill Belichick whether or not Brown plays on Sunday.
According to reporters in the Patriots locker room, Brown had a bag packed for Miami. We’ll know for sure if he’s active at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
As for Miami, safety Reshad Jones (ankle) and receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf) have already been ruled out for Sunday’s game, while defensive end Charles Harris (wrist), linebacker Trent Harris (foot), center Daniel Kilgore (shoulder) and safety Bobby McCain (shoulder) are all questionable.
The Patriots head into Sunday’s tilt in Miami as 19-point favorites.
Tune in to Patriots-Dolphins on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and stick around for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter — all on WBZ-TV!
