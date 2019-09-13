BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about New England’s Week 2 clash with the Miami Dolphins!

– The Pats are looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016. It would be the 10th time the team has started 2-0 under coach Bill Belichick.

– The Patriots are 1-5 in their last six visits to Miami.

– The Pats and the Dolphins met for the first time in 1966 and began playing twice a year in the regular season in 1967. This will be the 108th meeting between the two teams, with Miami holding a 55-52 edge in the series. That includes the New England’s 2-1 record in playoff matchups.

– Since Belichick became New England’s head coach, the Pats are 24-14 against Miami.

– This will be the 34th time Tom Brady will start against the Dolphins. He’s won 22 of those matchups, but is just 7-10 in Miami.

– Brady is 81-20 in his career as a starter against AFC East opponents during the regular season. Of those loses, 11 have come against the Dolphins.

– A win would be Tom Brady’s 209th of his careeer, moving him into a tie with George Blanda for second most wins in the regular season.

– If Brady throws for 300 or more yards, he will start the season with back to back 300-yard games for only the second time in his career. He last accomplished the feat in 2011.

– Phillip Dorsett has garnered a 78.3 reception percentage when targeted in the regular season.

– With five all-purpose yards, Julian Edelman will pass Irving Fryar and break into the Top 5 leaders in Patriots team history.

– Duron Harmon has five career interceptions against the Dolphins.

– Going back to the Super Bowl, the Pats have not allowed a touchdown in their last two games.

