



BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown has yet to speak to reporters since joining the New England Patriots. And until Thursday night, he had even stayed off social media.

Brown went three days without posting anything online, which is a lifetime for the receiver. He returned to social media Thursday night, going live on Instagram while working out at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Foxboro. In the clip, Brown appears to be working out with Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero.

At one point, Brown brags to Guerrero about the number of people watching his video.

“It’s called TB12. Let’s get it,” Brown says. “Hey Alex, this is like 17,000 people.”

“Hello 17,000 people,” Guerrero replies.

It should be no surprise that Brown has finally broken his social media silence. But what is surprising is that during the video, Brown references the sexual assault claims from his former personal trainer. In a federal lawsuit filed in Florida earlier this week, Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil complaint against Brown, accusing the receiver of sexually assaulting her multiple times in 2017 and 2018. Brown has denied all the allegations.

“In a time of crisis, all I ask is love, dedication, and focus. Stay focused,” he said. “The devil will try and bring you down when you get closest to your goals. The key is, don’t let him.”

Brown practiced again on Thursday, and it appears likely that he’ll make his Patriots debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

