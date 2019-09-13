BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown is “preparing to play” for the Patriots on Sunday against the Dolphins, despite the civil lawsuit filed against him earlier this week accusing the wide receiver of sexual assault.

Brown has been practicing with the Patriots, a sure sign that the team is ready to send him out Sunday afternoon in Miami. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Brown is ready to play — and doesn’t expect the NFL to stop him from doing so this weekend.

“Antonio Brown is preparing to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. At this point, there has been nothing from the NFL to step in and say, ‘Antonio Brown is not allowed to play,'” Rapoport said Friday morning on NFL Network.

From @gmfb: The #Patriots are getting WR Antonio Brown ready to play, and at this point, there is nothing in place to halt his debut. pic.twitter.com/W2OHfS8Rnm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2019

“Maybe there are some football reasons where Antonio Brown isn’t ready to play — maybe they don’t think he gets the game plan well enough,” continued Rapoport. “Hard to imagine, but theoretically possible. …. But nothing has stepped in and stopped Antonio Brown from being eligible to play.”

There has been speculation that the NFL may place Brown on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which would prohibit him from playing or practicing with the team (Brown would still be paid during his time on the list). But that likely won’t happen until next week — if at all — after the NFL meets with Brown’s accuser.

Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions in 2017 and 2018, according to a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida. No criminal charges have been filed, and Brown has denied Taylor’s claims.

