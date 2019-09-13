ONE YEAR LATER:Complete Coverage Of The Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions
BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown will not be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list this week, making the receiver eligible to make his Patriots debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that the NFL will not place Brown on the commissioner’s list early Friday morning. According to Schefter, the NFL has opened their investigation on the sexual assault claims against Brown by his former trainer. In a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Brown was accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, Britney Taylor, on three occasions in 2017 and 2018. Brown has denied the claims.

 

Brown has practiced with his new team all week and now it’s up to Bill Belichick whether or not he plays on Sunday against the Dolphins. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Brown is preparing to play in Miami.

According to a report by ESPN, the Patriots were unaware of the sexual assault claims when they signed Brown last weekend because Brown and Taylor agreed to keep their communication confidential.

