SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – A young woman was hit and killed by a van in South Boston.
The woman and a man were struck at the intersection of Melcher and Summer streets late Wednesday night. The van driver stopped and stayed at the scene.
Both the man and woman were rushed to the hospital. The woman died. Police said she was between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.
The man, said to be about the same age, was still in the hospital Thursday with what police described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”
No names have been released and no charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.
