NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) – A shooting victim in Northbridge ran into Cumberland Farms for help Wednesday night after he drove himself to the convenience store looking for someone to call 911.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Providence Road. The victim was bleeding and appeared to have been shot. After asking the clerk to call police, the man went back outside and collapsed. The commotion drew neighbors out of their homes.
“I saw the guy on the ground with blood on him and he wasn’t moving really so it was crazy it was nuts” described neighbor Elizabeth Beeso.
After police arrived, they closed off the parking lot and began searching inside a white sedan that witnesses say was full of bullet holes.
The District Attorney said the shooting happened somewhere else and the victim drove himself to the Cumberland Farms looking for help. Police did not say where the shooting happened.
Michael Spinosa, who lives close by, said there was a lot of police activity outside his apartment last night.
“There was a lot of commotion a lot of police outside my window,” he said. “I was kinda inside whats going on it was giving me the heebie jeebies a little bit.”
The Worcester District Attorney’s office said the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. It is not known if any arrests have been made, or what the victim’s condition is.
