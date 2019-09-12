BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts and New Hampshire are not signing onto a tentative opioid-crisis settlement reached between a number of states and the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.
Nearly half the states and some 2,000 local governments have agreed to a tentative settlement with Purdue Pharma over the toll of the nation’s opioid crisis.
Under the deal, Purdue would file for a structured bankruptcy and pay as much as $12 billion, with about $3 billion coming from the Sackler family. The family would have to give up its ownership of the company.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement that she remains opposed to the deal.
“The families who were hurt by Purdue and the Sacklers have spoken loud and clear that this case demands real accountability, and I will continue to fight for that,” Healey said.
“It’s critical that all the facts come out about what this company and its executives and directors did, that they apologize for the harm they caused, and that no one profits from breaking the law. These families deserve justice.”
New Hampshire Associate Attorney General James Boffetti said in a statement that the tentative agreement “does not sufficiently hold the Sackler family, who bear significant responsibility for this opioid crisis, accountable.”
Boffetti called it a “bad deal for the people of New Hampshire who have been hardest hit by the opioid crisis.”
