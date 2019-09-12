



BOSTON (CBS) — No matter how much you pore through all the stats from the previous week, we could all use a little help with our fantasy football roster. So each week, WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche will deliver you a 4-pack of fantasy football advice.

Find out which player Rochie thinks you need to have in your lineup, a player to stay away from, a player worth the risk, and a player you really need to have in your lineup for Week 2 of the NFL (and fantasy football) season:

MUST START: DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jacksonville

The Texans receiver has been remarkably consistent throughout his career and a Week 1 was solid once again. He led the Texans with 8 catches for 111 yards and 2 TD at New Orleans. Also, the last time he faced Jacksonville he notched a career-high 12 catches for 147 yards. He’ll be shooting for his 5th game in row at home against the Jags with 7-plus catches.

STAY AWAY: Phillip Lindsay vs. Chicago

Lindsay has been a great story and is a dangerous runner for the Denver Broncos when healthy. Last week against the Raiders, he had a disappointing 43 yards on the ground and another 23 on catches. The Bears led the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed per game last season at just 80 per game. Stay away.

WORTH THE RISK: Sammy Watkins vs. Oakland

Watkins has been a tease for fantasy owners over his six years in the NFL with three different teams. Last week, he was sensational as he notched 9 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs opening day romp over the Jaguars. However, with Tyreek Hill on the shelf and Watkins getting rave reviews all camp long for his tremendous speed, he’s still a good bet to put up solid numbers Sunday against the Raiders.

MATCHUP I LOVE MORE THAN DISNEY: Tom Brady vs. Miami

Call me a homer, but Tom Brady and the Patriots always seem to play well when faced with distractions. And, if Lamar Jackson can throw for five touchdowns against the Dolphins, then Brady should be more than capable of having a great day against Brian Flores and this Miami D. Jackson connected on TD passes of 33, 47 and 83 yards, and Brady now has Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and possibly Antonio Brown to hit on the deep ball.