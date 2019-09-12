LAKEVILLE (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker and health officials urged residents to take precautions as about half of the state has been impacted Eastern Equine Encephalitis, known as EEE.
Worcester, Middlesex and Norfolk Counties have been at highest risk for EEE this summer. Seven people have contracted EEE in the state, including a 5-year-old girl in Sudbury.
“It’s not a statewide issue at this point,” said Baker.
Check: Map Of Communities At Risk
Baker said all residents in the state should still take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. People are asked to wear bug repellents, wear long sleeves and pants when in wooded areas, drain standing water at their homes, and repair broken screen windows.
Residents should also avoid peak mosquito time, which is dusk to dawn, whenever possible. Some schools have changed their high school sports schedule, and in Marlboro, the district is holding recess and gym classes inside.
Read: EEE Fact Sheet
The threat of EEE will remain until the first frost.
“It’s important to remember the mosquito season is not over. First and foremost, people have to take personal precautions to protect themselves,” Baker said.
The governor said the state will make sure the budget accounts for additional resources to pay for aerial spraying and reimburse towns for ground spraying.
You must log in to post a comment.