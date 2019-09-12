CANTON (CBS) – A family in Canton was forced to get away from their home twice overnight as a fire destroyed it and then sparked up again.
They were sleeping when flames broke out in the house on Boathouse Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. Everyone inside escaped safely as the fire tore through the home. The roof eventually collapsed.
“Fortunately for them they had working smoke detectors and it did alert one of the family members to the fire and they were able to notify the other family members who were sleeping and get them safely out of the house. Very, very grateful for that,” Canton Fire Chief Charles Doody told reporters Thursday morning.
The fire was put out and firefighters left around 5 a.m. The family of six went back into the home to see what they could salvage when new flames starting shooting through the attic. Firefighters were called back to douse those flames.
No one was hurt and the home is said to be a total loss.
There’s no word yet on how the fire started, but the chief said it appears to have accidentally started in the back of the home.
You must log in to post a comment.