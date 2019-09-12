  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — There was a Boston police presence outside the John Hancock Tower Thursday morning following threats made on social media. Officers cleared the scene at 200 Clarendon St. after they determined there was “no credible threat.”

Two Boston police cruisers outside the John Hancock Tower on Thursday morning (Monica Wemyss/WBZ-TV)

The threat against the building came in just before 7:30 a.m., police told WBZ-TV. The tower remained open but some employees were told to work from home.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Boston police in an ongoing investigation.

