BOSTON (CBS) — A new day, a new number for Antonio Brown. And this is one he’ll be allowed to wear on game day.

Brown practiced again for the New England Patriots on Thursday, this time wearing an actual wide receiver number. After sporting the No. 1 jersey on Wednesday, Brown donned the No. 17 jersey on Thursday.

One can only imagine what numbers he’ll have on his back come Friday, but No. 17 could be his new digits with the Patriots. In the NFL, wide receivers are required to wear numbers between 10 and 19 or 80 and 89. Brown’s old number — No. 84 — was already taken by tight end Ben Watson when Brown signed with the Patriots last weekend, so he needs to make a change.

Brown was out catching passes from Tom Brady early in the practice session, as the Patriots gear up for their visit with the Miami Dolphins. It remains unknown if Brown will make his debut with the team come Sunday afternoon in Miami, but the fact he is practicing again — amid accusations of sexual assault — is a sign that the Patriots will likely play him in their first AFC East matchup of the season.

The Patriots had perfect attendance at practice once again, though we’ll see who was limited in the session when the injury report comes out later in the afternoon.

